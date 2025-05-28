Police release images of two men with links to Bedfordshire wanted in connection with attempted murder

From left, Michael Galbraith and Thomas Galbraith (Picture: Warwickshire Police)

Do you recognise these men?

They both have linked to Bedfordshire and are wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Nuneaton on May 9.

Michael Galbraith, 26, is described as being 6ft 3in and of heavy build. The second, 23-year-old Thomas Galbraith, is described as being 5ft 8in and of medium build.

If you see them, or if you know their whereabouts, call 999 straight away, giving the reference 23/19341/25.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

As part of the investigation one man, 28-year-old James Galbraith, of Limerick in Ireland, has been charged with attempted murder and threats to kill. He has been remanded in custody.

In addition, 20-year-old Anthony Galbraith of Woodside Park has also been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.

Both will appear before Warwick Crown Court on June 20.