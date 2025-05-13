Potton burglar jailed after tipping pensioner out of bed and stealing £16k from grandfather clock

By Clare Turner
Published 13th May 2025, 14:51 BST
An 80-year-old man was taken to hospital after being tipped out of his bed by burglars armed with a sledgehammer.

And one of them – Sam Smith, of Common Road, Potton – has been jailed for more than four years for his part.

The 23-year-old went to the pensioner’s home in Warboys, near Huntingdon, on the morning of March 16, 2023 and offered to paint his front door and window sill for £400.

The victim agreed to the work and got the cash from a grandfather clock in his bedroom while Smith followed.

Sam Smith, of Common Road, Potton, was jailed for 57 monthsplaceholder image
Sam Smith, of Common Road, Potton, was jailed for 57 months

Smith then took the money for the work but didn’t return to complete it despite saying he would be back in a few hours.

At about 11.30pm the same day, the victim was awoken by Smith and an accomplice using a sledgehammer to break in through the back door.

They took £16,000 from the grandfather clock and tipped the victim out of bed before leaving the way they had come.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Smith’s DNA was found on the sledgehammer, which had been left at the scene, and he was arrested in Boston, Lincolnshire, on March 30, 2023.

In an impact statement, the victim said he struggled to get to sleep at night and was “scared” someone would come back.

On Thursday (May 8), at Cambridge Crown Court, Smith was jailed for 57 months, having pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud.

PC Andy Smith said: “This was a despicable burglary and fraud where Smith took advantage of a vulnerable elderly man. Sadly, the case also demonstrates the lasting psychological impact burglary can have on victims.”

