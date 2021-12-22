A 16-year-old boy was arrested near Biggleswade railway station after he was found with Class A and B drugs and £2,000 in cash.

The force received a tip-off about drug dealing in a nearby footpath and went to investigate on Monday, December 19, around 11.30am.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and has since been released on bail.

The seized drugs. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers from both Bedfordshire Police and British Transport Police were immediately dispatched to the scene and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We would continue to encourage the public to get in touch with us about drug dealing in their area. Your information can help us build an intelligence picture of activity so we can then take the necessary action.

“If a crime is in progress then please call us on 999.”

Posting on Twitter, Bedfordshire Police stated: "Whilst in Biggleswade we responded to a report of drug dealing near the train line, assisted by Beds police and BTP a male was arrested with class A&B drugs.