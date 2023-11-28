22 sexual misconduct allegations made against Bedfordshire Police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 22 sexual misconduct allegations were made against Bedfordshire Police in the last year, new data from PersonalInjuryClaimsUK.org.uk has revealed.

Four of those complaints were received from members of the public between October 2022 to October 2023 – two allegations related to inappropriate sexualised behaviour, whilst another involved a sexual assault allegation. A further incident was reported to the force regarding sexual harassment.

Out of the 18 complaints received from staff in the same period, around 44% related to sexual misconduct whilst 27% involved a sexual assault allegation.

Complaints were also made by staff alleging rape and sexual harassment, with both incident types each making up 11% of allegations. One incident involved an allegation of abuse of position for sexual gain.

Just two police officers were dismissed from Bedfordshire Police during this period.

A spokesperson from the Criminal Injury Team at JF Law – which works closely with the PersonalInjuryClaimsUK.org.uk brand – said: “The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and recent high-profile cases have brought sexual and physical abuse to the forefront of public policy.

“Many people are not aware that there does not need to be a conviction to claim. This means that even for those victims let down by the criminal justice system, there is still an opportunity to obtain a financial remedy which may help victims achieve a sense of closure.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Will Hodgkinson, head of Professional Standards at Bedfordshire Police, said: “We know that our public rightly expect policing to uphold the highest standards. This is why the Professional Standards Department (PSD) work incredibly hard and diligently when investigating matters of misconduct and public complaints.