3 arrested for drug dealing after car stopped in Langford

They were also arrested for vehicle theft

By Laura Hutchinson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 12:18pm
Bedfordshire Police
Three men have been arrested for drugs offences after police stopped a car in Langford.

Biggleswade Community Team followed and stopped the vehicle on Monday (January 2).

The three men inside were searched and all three were taken into custody for offences including concern in supply of class A and B drugs, theft of a vehicle and vehicle document offences.

The force said: “We continue to work in our community to address the issues that affect you, drug and vehicle offences are something that are reported to us frequently and we are looking for positive action to address this.

“If you have concerns in your area, please report on 101 you can use the online reporting tool found on Bedfordshire Police website.”