Appeal after ram raid on Aldi in Biggleswade

Police are appealing for information after a ram raid at an Aldi store on Bonds Lane in Biggleswade in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

Just before 3am, a blue Land Rover, which is believed to have been stolen, was used to drive into the front entrance of the store, causing considerable damage. The offenders tried to remove the cash machine but were unsuccessful, so left in a second vehicle, a metallic blue Audi, and are believed to have driven off in the direction of the High Street/Market Square.

Detective Constable Andy Boston, investigating, said: “We believe there were around five people involved in the ram raid, which caused a lot of damage to the premises. We are keen to trace the people responsible and believe there may have been members of the public in the area at the time of the incident.

“If you were in the area at the time of the incident and you saw anything unusual, or you recall seeing vehicles matching the descriptions of the vehicles used, please come forward. We would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about this incident, no matter how small.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Boston via 101 or use the force’s web reporting tool quoting Op Linhouse. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111