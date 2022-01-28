Arlesey man arrested at airport and charged with drugs conspiracy
He was arrested at Stansted Airport
An Arlesey man was arrested at Stansted Airport and charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.
John Haylett, 53, of High Street, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon (January 26) and also charged with a separate offence of possessing criminal property.
Operation Costello is Bedfordshire Police’s biggest ever operation to tackle serious and organised crime and follows the national Operation Venetic, which looks at criminality associated with specialist encrypted phones.
Cracking the encryption on these devices has enabled law enforcement to shine a light on the networks suspected of being involved in the highest levels of serious and organised crime across the country.