Arlesey man arrested at airport and charged with drugs conspiracy

He was arrested following an investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello team

An Arlesey man was arrested at Stansted Airport and charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

John Haylett, 53, of High Street, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon (January 26) and also charged with a separate offence of possessing criminal property.

Operation Costello is Bedfordshire Police’s biggest ever operation to tackle serious and organised crime and follows the national Operation Venetic, which looks at criminality associated with specialist encrypted phones.