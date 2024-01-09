Arrest after equipment worth £250,000 taken in Upper Caldecote burglary

Police were able to trace the stolen goods

A man has been arrested

Police have made an arrest and recovered suspected stolen equipment worth more than £250,000 after receiving reports of a business burglary in Upper Caldecote.

Bedfordshire Police were able to trace the equipment after it was reported stolen from business premises in the village on Sunday night (7 January).

Officers recovered the equipment from an address in Leighton Buzzard and subsequently arrested a man in his 30s from London on suspicion of burglary.

He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective Superintendent Trevor Davidson, head of crime at Bedfordshire Police, said: “Theft and burglary can ruin people’s lives and businesses. We will continue to show our communities that we will not tolerate this activity.

“The swift and successful recovery of this expensive equipment shows what is possible when we have all the right information and able to act on it.”