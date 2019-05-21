Arrests in Bedford area as part of operation that also seizes guns, swords, a crossbow and drugs worth £231,280

People from the Bedford area were among 586 who were arrested as part of a clampdown on drugs gangs.

500 men and 86 women were arrested in raids which primarily centred on Norfolk, Suffolk, Cheshire, Bedfordshire, from May 13-20.

Police forces, led by the National County Lines Coordination Centre, also seized £176,780-worth of cocaine, crack worth £36,550, and heroin with a street value of £17,950.

And officers recovered £312,649 in cash, plus 46 weapons including guns, swords, machetes, an axe, knives, samurai swords, and a crossbow.

519 vulnerable adults and 364 children in need of support were helped, while 30 people were identified as potential victims of slavery or human trafficking.