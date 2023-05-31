Police are urging drivers to be vigilant after a spate of cars were broken into on Monday (May 29).

The incidents have been happening at various sporting venues, predominantly golf clubs.

Have you seen this silver Ford Mondeo?

And at one of them, the thieves – wearing medical masks – even tried to run over a witness.

In a post on social media, police said: “We are particularly interested in a silver Ford Mondeo possibly displaying a registration of HS04VXC or NG55FKD, but this may be changed by the occupants.

"The latter is a cloned number plate with the true vehicle being in Central Beds.

"This cloned car has been active around Cainhoe Golf Club in Beadlow, and has been seen in Husborne Crawley and in Caxton Gibbet in Cambridgeshire.

“This vehicle's occupants whilst wearing medical face masks, were responsible for drilling holes in the side of van doors and stealing tools from within, and when approached, tried to run over the witness.

“If you see this car, please do not approach and call us on 101 or report it online. If a crime is in progress, then dial 999.”