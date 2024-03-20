Bedfordshire is THE WORST area for fraud crimes in the UK

The most common fraud reported was online shopping and auction fraud, followed by hacking
By Clare Turner
Published 20th Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire has the highest rate of reported individual fraud – with 688 cases per 100,000 people within the last 13 months.

The analysis, carried out by QR Code Generator QRFY, looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics – and Bedfordshire Police came out on top.

The most common category of fraud recorded here was online shopping and auction fraud, which refers to the non-delivery of products bought by a consumer, or the misrepresentation of a product.

The most common fraud reported to Bedfordshire Police was online shopping and auction fraud, followed by hackingThe most common fraud reported to Bedfordshire Police was online shopping and auction fraud, followed by hacking
The most common fraud reported to Bedfordshire Police was online shopping and auction fraud, followed by hacking
Most Popular

The second most common category was hacking/personal which refers to instances where an individual’s computer has been accessed illegally, while the third was other advance fee fraud.

Second was Dyfed-Powys Police, followed by the Met.