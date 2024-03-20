Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedfordshire has the highest rate of reported individual fraud – with 688 cases per 100,000 people within the last 13 months.

The analysis, carried out by QR Code Generator QRFY, looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics – and Bedfordshire Police came out on top.

The most common category of fraud recorded here was online shopping and auction fraud, which refers to the non-delivery of products bought by a consumer, or the misrepresentation of a product.

The second most common category was hacking/personal which refers to instances where an individual’s computer has been accessed illegally, while the third was other advance fee fraud.