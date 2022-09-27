Bedfordshire police hunt man wanted for assault

Bedfordshire Police are hunting for a man wanted for assault after he failed to appear at court.

Maciej Grodecki, 38, of no fixed address, is wanted for assault, assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing a constable in their duty and criminal damage.

He has links to the Republic of Ireland.

Maciej Grodecki

DC Harry Barron said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Maciej Grodecki, or who has seen the man pictured, to contact police immediately.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to remind the public that harbouring him could also be a criminal offence. It is incredibly important that if you know where he is or have information that could help us locate him, you report this right away.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/10196/22.

