Bedfordshire revealed as 3rd most dangerous UK area for catalytic converter thefts

Thieves want your cat con more than you might think

By Clare Turner
38 minutes ago - 1 min read

The county has been revealed as the THIRD worst in the UK for catalytic converter thefts.

GoShorty – which carried out the survey – sent Freedom of Information requests to each police force in the country and compiled the list.

And Bedfordshire was only beaten by London and Hertfordshire.

A catalytic converter

Our county had a total of 919 recorded catalytic converters stolen between 2020-2022 – there were 211 thefts per 100,000 licensed vehicles.

You can view the full research here

