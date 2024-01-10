Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Finally, some good news for 2024 – our county has one of the lowest crime rates in the UK.

A study, conducted by the home security experts at ADT, analysed crime rates from the year ending March 2023 to reveal the areas with the most and least crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cleveland Police came out as the area with the most crime – with 147.7 crimes per 1,000 population – followed by West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police. Surprisingly, London’s Met Police was the 10th worst.

Robbery tops the list as the crime which has increased (Pixabay)

But at the other end – which is what we really care about – Bedfordshire makes the bottom 10 and has one of the lowest crime rates. The county has just 72.1 crimes per 1,000 population.

The lowest was Devon and Cornwall Police with a mere 58.4 crimes per 1,000 population.