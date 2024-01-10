Bedfordshire revealed as having one of the lowest crime rates in the UK
Finally, some good news for 2024 – our county has one of the lowest crime rates in the UK.
A study, conducted by the home security experts at ADT, analysed crime rates from the year ending March 2023 to reveal the areas with the most and least crime.
Cleveland Police came out as the area with the most crime – with 147.7 crimes per 1,000 population – followed by West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police. Surprisingly, London’s Met Police was the 10th worst.
But at the other end – which is what we really care about – Bedfordshire makes the bottom 10 and has one of the lowest crime rates. The county has just 72.1 crimes per 1,000 population.
The lowest was Devon and Cornwall Police with a mere 58.4 crimes per 1,000 population.
The research also looked at the biggest increases in crime and robbery tops the list. Possession of weapons offences has also risen significantly in the last year.