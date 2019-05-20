Bedfordshire woman arrested as police swoop to shutdown illegal rave at the weekend

Police swooped to shut down an illegal rave over the weekend and arrested a woman from Bedfordshire.

Thames Valley Police received a report of an illegal, unlicensed music event taking place on land off Church Road, Bow Brickhil in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police shut down the illegal rave

Officers attended the event and engaged with those present to prevent disorder and maintain the safety of those attending.

Police intervened and the event was closed down.

Two arrests were made, a man, aged 18 from Suffolk and a woman, aged 19 from Bedfordshire were arrested on suspicion of drug driving, they are both currently in custody.

Superintendent Tim Metcalfe, said: “Illegal unlicensed music events are dangerous and there can be little regard for public safety.

“It is very early in the season, but the response to this event shows that we will continue to deal with reports of such events robustly.

“If someone becomes aware of an unlicensed music event taking place or information about a planned rave, this should be reported either online or on 101.

“If it is an emergency, please call 999. It is an emergency when a crime is being committed, there is a risk of injury, or there is a risk of serious damage to property.

“I would like to thank members of the public who called to inform us of this event and would also like to thank the local community for their support and patience”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.