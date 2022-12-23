Bedfordshire’s top cop said parents and guardians should be on the lookout for the signs of county lines exploitation.

County lines are where gangs and organised criminal networks move illegal drugs into one or more areas (within the UK), using dedicated mobile phone lines or other form of a “deal line”.

The gangs are likely to exploit children and vulnerable adults to move [and store] the drugs and money. Often the gangs will use coercion, intimidation, violence (including sexual violence) and weapons.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst

“They use some horrendous levels of exploitation,” Bedfordshire’s new chief constable, Trevor Rodenhurst, said.

“Really vulnerable people are drawn into carrying drugs to places, and they are put under real pressure to do that.

“We focus a lot of our time and effort into tackling county lines. When we identify a new number in one of our towns we’ll be really responsive to working with the exporting force.”

The chief said Bedfordshire has homegrown county lines networks that affect other counties.

“We’ve had real success in recent months, not just making an arrest, but in making an arrest of people with the county line phone in their hand. Which gives you lots of information that you need to have a very successful prosecution,” he said.

The chief said the added exploitation moves county lines into the realm of modern slavery.

Drug dealers are aware that their ‘trade’ comes with the risk of going to prison, he said.

“But, it’s a whole different thing when they end up going to prison for modern slavery and human trafficking,” he added.

The chief said community officers visit schools to highlight the dangers of county lines.

They talk about being offered high value items, such as trainers and mobile phones, being asked to take packages, and being drawn into that kind of behaviour. So children across the county are being shown what to look out for, he said.

“But what parents and guardians should look out for are changes in behaviour, not coming home on time, things in their possession that they can’t explain, and being worried,” he said. “We do see people as young as 13 being drawn into these activities.

“The only thing I’d say to parents is know what your kids are doing online, understand what they’re doing, talk to them about it. You need to take time [to do this] otherwise they are in a parallel world where people could be seeking to exploit them, and you’ve got no idea about it.

“Because you think they’re safe because they’re in their bedroom,” he said.