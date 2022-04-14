Biggleswade Community Safety group is looking for new volunteers

The award-winning group of volunteers is particularly hoping to expand its Streetwatch and Speedwatch teams.

The group works closely with police and provides awareness and information via its Facebook page to help reduce the fear of crime, antisocial behaviour and help crime reduction initiatives like scam and vehicle crime prevention advice.

Members meet one evening every six weeks.

Biggleswade Community Safety Group volunteers

The Streetwatch scheme sees police-vetted volunteers spending at least two hours a month patrolling in pairs or a group to keep an eye on their neighbourhood, while Speedwatch involves members being trained to use speed devices to help keep an eye on speeding issues and promote speed awareness to drivers – volunteering as much or as little time as they have available.