A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after being thrown off her bike following a collision between her and a car on Wednesday (December 21).

Bedfordshire Police were called to reports of a crash between a bike and a car in Shortmead Street, Biggleswade.

The police said: "Paramedics also attended and the cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries that were neither life-threatening or life-changing. No one else was injured.”

Police were called at around 6.20pm on Wednesday