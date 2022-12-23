Biggleswade cyclist taken to hospital after being thrown off bike in collision with car
Her injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing
A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after being thrown off her bike following a collision between her and a car on Wednesday (December 21).
Bedfordshire Police were called to reports of a crash between a bike and a car in Shortmead Street, Biggleswade.
Advertisement
The police said: "Paramedics also attended and the cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries that were neither life-threatening or life-changing. No one else was injured.”
A spokesperson for the police also thanked everyone who reported the incident to them and assisted at the scene.