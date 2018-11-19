Biggleswade dad fined for child’s truancy

The latest appearances at Luton Magistrates court

On October 23

>A Biggleswade father was fined a total of £570 for failing to ensure his children attended school regularly.

> Robert Smith aged 38 of Stephenson Walk, Fairfield, was fined a total of £100 and received three penalty pints for speeding on Hexton Road in Barton le Clay on April 6.

On October 24

> Benjamin Hunt aged 32, C/O Harlington Road, Upper Stondon, received a conditional discharge, made the subject of a restraining order and was fined a total of £105 for assaulting three people in Bedford on October 12.

> Mark Baker aged 29 of West Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £921 and issued with eight penalty points for driving without insurance and a licence on Bedford Road, Sandy on September 14, 2017.

On October 29

> Robert Orr aged 60 of Potton Road, Biggleswade, was made the subject of a community order, issued with a restraining order and fined a total of £270 for breaching a previous restraining order.

On October 30

> Thomas Purkiss aged 22 of Lawrence Road, Biggleswade, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and fined a total of £105 for used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress in Bedford on October 10.

On November 1

> Robert Naidoo aged 31 of Havelock Road, Biggleswade, was made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £485 for assaulting a police officer in Bedford on July 14.