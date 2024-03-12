Biggleswade man jailed for 6 years after historic sex crime conviction

He was convicted after a trial in Scotland
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:49 GMT
He was sentenced in DecemberHe was sentenced in December
He was sentenced in December

A man from Biggleswade has been jailed for six years after he was found guilty of historic sex crimes.

John Ross Jones, 40, of Avocet Close, was sentenced to six years behind bars on December 20 last year at Glasgow High Court.

He was convicted on two counts – assault and rape to injury, and lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour. Jones had appealed the conviction, but the appeal was abandoned.