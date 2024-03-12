Biggleswade man jailed for 6 years after historic sex crime conviction
He was convicted after a trial in Scotland
A man from Biggleswade has been jailed for six years after he was found guilty of historic sex crimes.
John Ross Jones, 40, of Avocet Close, was sentenced to six years behind bars on December 20 last year at Glasgow High Court.
He was convicted on two counts – assault and rape to injury, and lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour. Jones had appealed the conviction, but the appeal was abandoned.