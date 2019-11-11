Biggleswade pub landlord jailed 9 years for hammer attack on wife

A Biggleswade pub landlord who brutally struck his partner over the head with a hammer as she sat at their kitchen table has been jailed for nine years.

Christopher Hewlett, 61, who ran the Gardener's Arms in Potton Road, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (Monday).



He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, following the attack at the home he shared with his partner in July.



Hewlett called the police at around 11.30am on Wednesday, July 3, to report that he had launched the attack on his partner.



Officers at the scene found the victim conscious but bleeding from wounds to her head and hands, and she was taken to hospital.



DCI Jackie Dadd said: “It is only by chance that the outcome of this incident was not much worse.

The Gardener's Arms; (inset) Christ Hewlett

“Hewlett admitted the attack, citing financial pressure as the catalyst for his horrific, spontaneous behaviour, using a weapon of opportunity from their home.

“I am delighted that the team was able to swiftly secure a charge against him, and work closely with the victim to bring the case to court without delay.”

Detective Constable Sarah Ashdown, who led the investigation, said: “Hewlett’s partner was lucky to survive this attack and, despite suffering severe injuries, she is recovering.

“Thankfully, she was spared the ordeal of a trial by his admission, but the psychological impact of this brutal attack by someone she loved and trusted will take far longer to heal.

“She is being supported by specially trained officers and we hope this verdict today will help that recovery process."

If you are a victim of domestic violence, or are concerned about someone else, please call the police on 101. If a crime is in progress, or in if someone is in danger, always call 999.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.