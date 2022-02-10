Biggleswade rescue dog Indy returns home after online outcry

A rescue dog who was seized from her family by police is now safely back home.

Indy, a Romanian rescue dog, was removed by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services last Thursday (February 3) after reportedly biting a young child.

And a distressing online video of Indy being seized by officers went viral on social media.

A still from the footage of Indy being seized.

Two petitions were also started online attracting thousands of signatures, as people campaigned for the canine's return home.

The change.org petition stated: "Like many Romanian rescues, Indy went through hell before coming to the UK, dumped as an 8-month-old puppy at shelter gates.

"She is not a banned breed, she is not a dangerous dog.

"BP [Bedfordshire Police] obtained a warrant to seize the dog on 23 December 2021 but only executed the warrant six weeks later. BP waited six-weeks to execute the warrant concerning a dog they mistakenly think could be dangerous but weren’t bothered about what a potentially ‘dangerous’ dog could do in 6 weeks.

A still from the video footage of Indy being seized.

"Indy is nervous and fearful but with the right person, a kind hand, slow movements and a calm voice she is the most placid, gentle soul."

Bedfordshire Police said: "We understand the public interest there has been after we seized Indy, a Romanian rescue dog, after she had bitten a child in Biggleswade.

"The fact a young child had been bitten and the way in which the incident was reported to us led to us taking the action we did in seizing Indy.

"While we have not carried out a formal behaviour assessment, observing the dog over the past few days has helped to inform our decision making in this investigation.

"The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services Dog Unit has now fully reviewed the case and decided the matter can be dealt with by a community protection warning letter.

"This will involve a number of restrictions which will be left with Indy’s family to implement and manage."