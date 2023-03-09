Biggleswade shoppers urged to stay vigilant after person conned in car park scam

A warning has been issued after a shopper was scammed in a Biggleswade car park.

On Monday (March 6) a resident was trying to use a ticket machine at Dan Albone car park when they were approached by two individuals who claimed that they were from ‘the council’ and got the person to put their card in, saying the machine had been playing up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Central Bedfordshire Council, which was informed of the incident, said: "The resident was watched as the pin number was put in, and the machine kept the card. The incident was reported to the police by the resident, and we have informed the town council, who manage this car park.

Dan Albone car park. Image: Google.

"Never let someone see your personal information or bank card details – even if it seems the person may be from the council, as we would never watch you inputting your PIN number."

If you ever experience or suspect a scam, please report it to CBC by calling 0808 223 1133.

Advertisement

Advertisement