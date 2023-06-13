Daniel Popely deceived the victim by saying he only wanted to use her toilet when he visited her address in September.

But 29-year-old Popely, who was high on drugs and had been drinking, then refused to leave.

He sexually assaulted the woman; smashed her phone and television and urinated around her home including on her clothes, all while the victim’s two young children were asleep at the address.

Daniel Popely subjected his victim to a horrifying ordeal

After he left the victim was able to escape to a family member’s address and notified Bedfordshire Police.

He was located lying in wait at the victim’s address and arresting officers were spat at and had things thrown at them by Popely.

In a statement read out in court on Friday (9 June), the victim told of the huge psychological impact Popely’s attack had on her.

“I feel like once we know the sentence, I know then I will be anticipating how long I will be safe and counting down the days until he is out and I am at risk again,” she said.

“I do not feel like I will ever be truly safe which leaves me feeling like I will always be looking over my shoulder.”

Popely, of Nags Head Lane, Hargrave in Northamptonshire, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, and four counts of destroying property and theft.

At Luton Crown Court he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, placed on the sex offenders register and also given a restraining order against the victim.

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby said: “Popely is a violent and dangerous man who clearly poses a significant risk to women.

“This was a prolonged and sustained attack and the psychological impact this ordeal has had on the survivor in this case is huge.

“I cannot commend her enough for her bravery in coming forward and maintaining that courage to ensure Popely has been put behind bars.

“We will relentlessly pursue anyone capable of such disgusting, vile and misogynistic behaviour.”

