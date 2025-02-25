Body found inside burnt-out car in Henlow

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a burnt-out car in Henlow.

The body was found shortly before 7.30am on February 6 in a car that had been set alight in Langford Road, Henlow.

Detectives are treating the incident as unexplained and are working alongside the coroner – and have now issued an appeal for information.

Next of kin have been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police here – quoting Op Acle.