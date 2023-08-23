Sarah Albone’s former partner Matthew Waddell is on trial for her murder

Left: Police at the crime scene on Winston Crescent. Right: Sarah Albone.

The body of murdered mum-of-three Sarah Albone was found in a suitcase in her wheelie bin, a court has heard.

The 38-year-old, who was discovered at her home in Winston Crescent in Biggleswade on February 25, had been the victim of a “horrific” attack.

Her former partner Matthew Waddell, 35, is charged with her murder between November 20 and February 26 and appeared in the dock today (August 23) at Luton Crown Court as the prosecution laid out its opening arguments. He denies the charge.

Prosecutor, Martin Mulgrew, alleges that Waddell, who was in a “toxic relationship” with Ms Albone, killed her at the end of November 2022 in a “horrific and frenzied attack”.

Waddell is alleged to have told her family and friends she could not be contacted as she was receiving treatment at a hospital in London, and sent text messages from her phone, used her bank card and sold her belongings online in an attempt to cover up the murder, the jury was told.

Sarah was reported missing by her family on February 21 after she had not been seen since before Christmas. Wadell was arrested and interviewed by police but declined to answer their questions.

Her remains were discovered after police searched her home and found an outdoor bin had been taped shut.

Officers found her body – dressed in pajamas and in the foetal position – in a purple suitcase inside the bin, which had been wrapped in “industrial clingfilm”. The court heard the body had been there for “several months” and Waddell’s fingerprints were on the tape holding the bin shut.

The court heard that the attack – which included stamping, kicking, punching and the possible use of a weapon – had taken place in the victim’s bedroom near the end of November last year, with Ms Albone, who had multiple sclerosis, being attacked while getting out or in her bed.

A letter, allegedly from Waddell, was found at the address in Biggleswade. It read: “So I stamped on your head so many times I caved your head in, literally. But you were still breathing. I grabbed a towel and wrapped it around your head. Blood everywhere. I stared at your chest.”

He added: "I felt nothing.”

Mr Mulgrew said: “This is a complete and detailed confession to her murder”. A pathologist in the case said the letter found by police “could fit with the nature of the injuries inflicted on Sarah Albone”.

Her cause of death was ruled as “airway obstruction caused by catastrophic injuries to her head”. A post-mortem found a complex wound to the face and fractures across her body.

In the house, there was evidence that attempts had been made to clean the scene, with carpet and gloves found in the bin along with her body. A large amount of blood had soaked through the carpet and onto the bedroom floorboards. Blood splatter was on the wall near the double socket and radiator.

Following the murder, the prosecution said Waddell had gone about out in “a sophisticated manner" to lay false information about Sarah’s whereabouts.

Mr Mulgrew said: “To throw family, friends and the police off the scent he sent text messages from her phone pretending to be her. He pretended she was in a hospital in London and did not want to see anyone.

“He withdrew cash from her account and began selling her belongings online.”

CCTV images from a shop in Biggleswade showed Waddell taking money from Ms Albone’s account, Mr Mulgrew said.

The court heard about the “toxic relationship” the pair had after first meeting in November 2020. In January 2021, Ms Albone ended their relationship because she felt that he was emotionally controlling.

The relationship started again in April 2021. In August that year Ms Albone suffered a stroke and in September she ended the relationship again. Despite this, Waddell would contact her and turn up at her house.

Waddell was arrested for harassment and released on police bail with a condition not to contact her. He ignored this and continued to visit her house.

In December 2021, Ms Albone reported her ex-partner for assault. In a statement to police, she had explained his controlling and coercive behaviour and compline that he was watching pornography and speaking to other women.

Her step-sister and a family friend of Waddell’s, Corinne Foster had not heard from Sarah since November 24 last year, and had been in regular contact before.

Waddell, pretending to be Ms Albone responded to Corrine’s texts. He said: "I am ok. I am in hospital in London. I am home in the beginning of March.“

When asked why ‘Sarah’ had not told her about her time in the hospital, he said: “Sorry babe. A big part is my mental health. They are putting a plan in for me.“

Mr Mulgrew said: “This piqued Corinne Foster’s suspicion. It was because of the way the texts were written. Sarah Albone would never have called her ‘babe’. The tone and the grammar did not match.”

Corrine recorded a phone call with Waddell, in which he explained that Sarah’s phone had broken and she couldn’t use the speaker.

He told her: “It has been really surreal - I can’t go along every day without her. It has been hard. She is in the best place possible.”

The 35-year-old was arrested and interviewed but did not answer the police’s questions.