Shane Smith.

Shane Smith went on a six-week crime spree

A prolific burglar who tried to escape from police by jumping into a river has been put behind bars for 11 years.

A brave police officer followed 40-year-old Shane Smith in to the river, managing to collar him and bring an end to his crime spree across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Smith – who was already being hunted by police for breaching an early release licence from prison – had been behind a dozen offences, including burglary, robbery, theft, and dangerous driving.

Luton Crown Court heard that in a six-week crime spree Smith, formerly of Berkley Street, Eynesbury St Neots, stole a motorbike, jewellery, electrical items, tools and even wildlife acoustic bat detectors – targetting homes primarily in Biggleswade and Shefford.

He also stole a car, crashing into other vehicles and knocking a motorcyclist off his motorbike.

On Friday, he was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes said: “It was a brilliant effort from PC Rob Creighton, who dived after Smith to make the original arrest and take Smith off the streets.