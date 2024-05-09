Burglar who targetted homes in Biggleswade and Shefford jailed - after brave police officer jumped into a river to catch him
A prolific burglar who tried to escape from police by jumping into a river has been put behind bars for 11 years.
A brave police officer followed 40-year-old Shane Smith in to the river, managing to collar him and bring an end to his crime spree across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.
Smith – who was already being hunted by police for breaching an early release licence from prison – had been behind a dozen offences, including burglary, robbery, theft, and dangerous driving.
Luton Crown Court heard that in a six-week crime spree Smith, formerly of Berkley Street, Eynesbury St Neots, stole a motorbike, jewellery, electrical items, tools and even wildlife acoustic bat detectors – targetting homes primarily in Biggleswade and Shefford.
He also stole a car, crashing into other vehicles and knocking a motorcyclist off his motorbike.
On Friday, he was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison.
Detective Constable Kevin Howes said: “It was a brilliant effort from PC Rob Creighton, who dived after Smith to make the original arrest and take Smith off the streets.
“We know neighbourhood crime has a huge impact on local residents, and this shows we’ll make every effort to tackle this issue and bring those responsible to justice.”