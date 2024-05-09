Burglar who targetted homes in Biggleswade and Shefford jailed - after brave police officer jumped into a river to catch him

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 9th May 2024, 13:51 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 13:51 BST
Shane Smith.Shane Smith.
Shane Smith went on a six-week crime spree

A prolific burglar who tried to escape from police by jumping into a river has been put behind bars for 11 years.

A brave police officer followed 40-year-old Shane Smith in to the river, managing to collar him and bring an end to his crime spree across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Smith – who was already being hunted by police for breaching an early release licence from prison – had been behind a dozen offences, including burglary, robbery, theft, and dangerous driving.

Luton Crown Court heard that in a six-week crime spree Smith, formerly of Berkley Street, Eynesbury St Neots, stole a motorbike, jewellery, electrical items, tools and even wildlife acoustic bat detectors – targetting homes primarily in Biggleswade and Shefford.

He also stole a car, crashing into other vehicles and knocking a motorcyclist off his motorbike.

On Friday, he was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes said: “It was a brilliant effort from PC Rob Creighton, who dived after Smith to make the original arrest and take Smith off the streets.

“We know neighbourhood crime has a huge impact on local residents, and this shows we’ll make every effort to tackle this issue and bring those responsible to justice.”