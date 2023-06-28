News you can trust since 1891
Burglars target the same home in a village near Biggleswade twice just days apart

“To experience such a violation not just once, but twice within a single week, would undoubtedly have been terrifying for the victim”
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST

A home in Northill has been hit by burglars twice in just one week.

On Sunday, June 18 at around 10.4pm the Bedford Road house was broken into after burglars broke in via a rear glass door and made off with a jewellery box.

But less than a week later – at around 1.30am on Friday (June 23) – the home was targeted by burglars AGAIN.

Police are investigating after the same house was targeted twice just days apartPolice are investigating after the same house was targeted twice just days apart
Luckily this time the burglars were unable to get in, and they fled the scene before police arrived.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, investigating, said: “We know that burglary is an invasive crime, and to experience such a violation not just once, but twice within a single week, would undoubtedly have been terrifying for the victim.

"We suspect the two incidents are connected and are following all possible lines of enquiry to identify who is responsible for these crimes.

“We urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area or has captured anything on CCTV on either of the specified dates to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or report online quoting references 40/32560/23 and 40/33435/23.