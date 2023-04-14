Cannabis seized from group of youths in stop and search at Clifton park

Cannabis was seized from a group of youths as they tried to leave a park as part of a police stop and search.

The Biggleswade community policing team carried out stop searches at Clifton Playing Fields and also issued a warning against a moped rider. The nine males had attempted to leave the area when officers arrived, but the force "had all exits covered".

Biggleswade Community Policing Team said: "Community and response officers alongside CBC Safer Community Engagement Officers attended Clifton Playing Fields to tackle local ASB issues. A group of youths attempted to leave the location, however, we had all exits covered. Engaging with the group lead to two positive stop searches and cannabis seized.

Clifton Playing Fields. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

"On leaving the location, one youth thought they would ride their moped across the playing field which we witnessed unbeknownst to them. An S.59 warning was issued against the rider and the moped."