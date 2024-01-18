Police appeal file photo

A car was broken into, moved and stripped for parts while it was parked in a railway station car park.

The owner of a white Vauxhall Corsa discovered the crime after returning to the Arlesey Railway Staion car park in Old Oak Close.

Police believe it took place between 1pm on Friday, January 5 and 5am on Saturday, January 6 – and are now appealing for witnesses.