Cash machine stolen after truck crashes into Henlow store

A cash machine was stolen from a convenience store in Henlow during an overnight ramraid.

Officers were called to the store in Hitchin Road just before 2.10am on Wednesday (October 1) after a Mitsubishi pickup truck had driven into the shop front.

Police believe that straps were used to pull the cash machine out. The pickup truck was left at the scene as the suspects left in a blue BMW estate car, in convoy with a second vehicle.

This car is believed to be either a VW Golf or an Audi hatchback.

Detective Constable Suzanne Chappel said: “We are appealing to members of the public for any information, CCTV or doorbell footage that could help our investigation into this incident.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries but would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information about this incident can do so using the online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting reference CAD 32 of October 1.