CCTV appeal launched to identify two men following burglary in Potton home
Can you help identify these men?
By Jo Robinson
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 5:42pm
A CCTV appeal has been launched following a burglary in Potton.
Bedfordshire Police would like to identify the two men in the photo, as they believe they may have information about the break-in at Hutchinson Rise on November 26.
Advertisement
Bedfordshire Police stated: "We know the quality of these images is quite poor, but we hope they may help jog someone’s memory or someone who knows them would still recognise them."
Anyone with information can call 101 or report online quoting reference 40/68194/22.
Advertisement