CCTV appeal launched to identify two men following burglary in Potton home

A CCTV appeal has been launched following a burglary in Potton.

Bedfordshire Police would like to identify the two men in the photo, as they believe they may have information about the break-in at Hutchinson Rise on November 26.

Advertisement

Bedfordshire Police stated: "We know the quality of these images is quite poor, but we hope they may help jog someone’s memory or someone who knows them would still recognise them."

CCTV. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online quoting reference 40/68194/22.

CCTV. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Advertisement