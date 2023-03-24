Clifton builder handed community service after pleading guilty to 'sub-standard' work that left a house uninhabitable

Luton Crown Court

A builder has been ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty in court to sub-standard work.

Craig Skelton, of Earl Close, Clifton, who previously traded as “365 Property Services Group Ltd, was contracted to build an extension and carry out a partial renovation of a Langford home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the customer contacted Central Bedfordshire Council’s Trading Standards team after Skelton left the job incomplete – who found some work carried out was dangerous.

The council says Skelton initially claimed the work would take about five months to complete, but after 11 months a large amount of work was still incomplete, despite the customer having paid £144,000.

He then claimed he could not continue with the project without more money. When the customer refused, Skelton left them with an uninhabitable home, forcing the family to live in temporary accommodation.

After getting the work that had been completed checked by surveyors, the customer discovered that beams, lintels, and joists had not been installed correctly leaving some areas of brickwork and flooring inadequately supported and at risk of possible collapse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The surveyors also commented that other areas of work were unacceptable and partial demolition may be required to make the home fit for living in. They estimated that a further £60,000 would be required to rectify and complete the project.

Skelton also informed the customer that his company had ceased trading with immediate effect, only for a new company, called 365 PSG Ltd., to be formed a few days later.

On March 14, Skelton attended Luton Crown Court, and pleaded guilty to offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 and Companies Act 2006.

This included contravening requirements of professional diligence, by failing to carry out work in a manner that was consistent with the standard of special skill and care reasonably expected and engaging in an unfair commercial practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, he also pleaded guilty to making an application to voluntarily strike-off his company, which he was not permitted to do because the company had been trading in the previous three months.

He was sentenced to two 12-month community orders consisting of 120 hours of unpaid work, to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay £250 towards prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

The council has urged anyone who would like to report a trader to call 0808 223 1133 or email [email protected].