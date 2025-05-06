Clifton cocaine dealer jailed for more than 12 years

Jonathan Dunn. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A cocaine dealer from Clifton has been jailed for more than 12 years after pleading guilty in court.

Jonathan Dunn, aged 50, and from Clifton, was arrested after a police raid in Baldock in November last year.

They found 7.5kg of cocaine – with an estimated street value of up to £905k, along with £120k in cash.

Dunn was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday 1 May, to 12 years and six months in prison, for conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Relentless team said: “Dunn was a key player in distributing cocaine in the Stevenage, North Herts and Welwyn Garden City areas and we believe was responsible for dealing dozens of kilos of the drug.

“We will not leave any stone unturned in pursuing organised crime groups that deal drugs and exploit vulnerable people. The removal of a significant amount of hard drugs from the streets will make our communities safer and reduce associated crime and violence. This operation was the result of intelligence supplied by the community. If you have information about drug dealing, tell us and we will deal with those responsible.”