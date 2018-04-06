Crackdown on off road bikes

Bedfordshire Police seized four off-road motorbikes during three days of action over the Easter Weekend.

Between Friday and Sunday, officers patrolled various areas of the county on motorbikes as part of Operation Meteor – the force’s dedicated initiative to tackle nuisance bikers and dangerous off-road biking.

On Sunday (1 April), officers conducted high-visibility patrols around Sandy, Potton and Bedford.

On Friday (30 March), officers patrolled Dunstable, Caddington and Luton, seizing four bikes.

Luton Community Sergeant Samantha Hunt said: “We will continue to carry out proactive operations to tackle off-road biking and anti-social behaviour. I am pleased we have seized four bikes and taken them off the streets of Bedfordshire.

“Now the weather is getting nicer, we expect to see an increase in this kind of anti-social activity but we’ll carry on with our work to crack down on nuisance bikers which continue to be a problem for some of our communities.”

Operation Meteor is dedicated to tackle dangerous off-road biking, which often involves riders without insurance on stolen bikes. The operation aims to disrupt offenders and seize and destroy illicit bikes to make sure they are permanently taken off the streets.

The force is urging people to come forward with information about nuisance bikers in their neighbourhood by calling 101 or using the force’s online reporting centre.