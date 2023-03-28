Crossbow, axe, large knives and drugs seized after police raid on property in Sandy

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "There have been changes made to the legislation brought about by the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 meaning that it is now an offence to possess certain items, such as knuckledusters, throwing stars and zombie knives, even in private.

"If you have any knives that you wish to dispose of, this can be done by either handing them in to a police station or by placing them in one of the knife bins around Bedfordshire. The location of these bins can be found on the Bedfordshire police website."