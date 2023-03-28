News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
4 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
10 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Crossbow, axe, large knives and drugs seized after police raid on property in Sandy

Police seized a crossbow and drugs during a raid in Sandy.

By Jo Robinson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read

Following a warrant in Queen's Road (March 17), officers confiscated the banned substance and several weapons - including large knives, an axe, and a crossbow.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "There have been changes made to the legislation brought about by the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 meaning that it is now an offence to possess certain items, such as knuckledusters, throwing stars and zombie knives, even in private.

"If you have any knives that you wish to dispose of, this can be done by either handing them in to a police station or by placing them in one of the knife bins around Bedfordshire. The location of these bins can be found on the Bedfordshire police website."

Weapons and drugs were seized. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
Weapons and drugs were seized. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
Weapons and drugs were seized. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.