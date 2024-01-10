The car had just been bought from an auction

The car was cabled before recovery trucks took it away. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A driver that had just bought this ‘dangerous’ car at an auction has been reported – after pulling into a petrol station being used by traffic police.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Road Policing Unit spotted the car stopped at a petrol station in Tempsford, with its left headlight smashed and scuffs to its bodywork.

The unit said that the vehicle had just been bought from an auction before it arrived at the petrol station in a “dangerous condition likely to cause injury”.