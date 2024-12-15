Authorities have issued a warning around the danger of watching illegal streams 🚨

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Dodgy’ Firesticks have been the subject of a crackdown.

Police and FACT officers visited homes in November as part of the operation.

It targeted areas across the UK including major cities and regions.

The authorities have been clamping down on so-called ‘dodgy’ Firesticks in recent months - and you might be wondering what the risks of owning one could be. Police and officers from FACT have been visiting homes as part of the crackdown in 2024.

It even led to the arrest of a man in Wales - as the operation was carried out across the UK. The full list of areas targeted has been revealed and includes major cities and regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People have been warned that police could be watching them if they have accessed illegal or pirated streams. Normal Fire Sticks sold by Amazon are not the devices being clamped down on - instead it is modified or ‘jailbroken’ devices which go around the software installed by the developer.

Is it illegal to watch sport on a ‘dodgy’ Firestick?

Authorities in the UK have intensified efforts to tackle illegal streaming devices such as modified Fire TV sticks and IPTV services | Photothek via Getty Images

The price for watching live sport continues to go up and you may have been tempted to consider getting a ‘jailbroken’ Fire Stick promising to let you watch all the football without an expensive monthly subscription. However FACT is reminding people it is illegal to stream football without paying for it.

NOW TV offers sports subscription packages, which lets you watch Sky Sports without having a physical box. While Sky does have its own streaming service in Go for subscribers and those with a TNT subscription can stream on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But watching pirated content is against the law. FACT warns: “If you illegally stream unauthorised content, the police may be tracking you right now and may be in touch with you soon.”

Can you go to jail for watching illegal streams?

FACT has warned that if you watch illegal streams - be that sports or pirated movies - the police could be tracking you. As part of the recent crackdown on ‘dodgy’ firesticks it was claimed by the agency that police were knocking on doors in areas across the UK - including the likes of Greater Manchester, north Yorkshire and more.

The law around illegal streams is to do with breaching copyright. On the government’s website it explains: “Every time you access illegal content, whether it’s to enjoy your favourite films, books, sports or TV shows using a modified box or stick or via an unauthorised website, app, add-on or another illegal source, you are infringing copyright and may be committing a crime.”

But while you may get a knock at the door, the chances of being prosecuted are low - if you are just watching illegal streams. However a number of people in recent years have been jailed for selling modified streaming sticks, including a man in Liverpool earlier in 2024.

What do you think of the crackdown on ‘dodgy’ firesticks? Is it a good use of police resources - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].