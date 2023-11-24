Drug dealer behind supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Biggleswade has jail time almost doubled

He had tried to flee from police before being arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drug dealer behind the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Biggleswade has had his time behind bars almost doubled.

Andrew Augustine, who tried to flee from police before being arrested, is now facing six years in prison after a decision by the Court of Appeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 35-year-old was behind the ‘Captain’ drugs line in Biggleswade, which was responsible for sending out text messages offering crack cocaine and heroin for sale in the town.

Andrew Augustine

In June, officers raided his house and found him hiding in a neighbour’s back garden after he tried to flee.

Body cam footage of his arrest released by Bedfordshire Police has been viewed more than 20,000 times across social media.

Augustine of Devon Drive, Biggleswade, was originally jailed for three years for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. But the Crown Prosecution Service appealed on behalf of Bedfordshire Police to have his time in prison extended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal has now ruled to increase Augustine’s sentence to five years and eight months.

Detective Constable Adam Geary, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gang team, said: “I’m very pleased with the outcome the Court of Appeal delivered. Drug dealers such as Augustine pose a great risk to our communities and should not be overlooked.