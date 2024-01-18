He was sentenced to 7 years and 11 months

A drug dealer whose lavish lifestyle was funded by organised crime – including a mortgage-free home and thousands of pounds of The Simpsons memorabilia – has been jailed.

John Haylett, of High Street, Arlesey, is facing almost eight years behind bars after he was collared by Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello using the alias ‘Plowking’ on the Encrochat communications network used by criminals.

Encrochat messages showed him speaking to other criminals during the Covid pandemic setting up ‘meets and exchanges’, putting him in a senior position in the illicit drugs trade business.

John Haylett. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

The pandemic meant the supply of illegal drugs fell – so criminal gangs could charge even higher prices. His messages showed him talking to other users about drug dealers making a profit of over £10,000 on certain deals compared to £3,000 before.

Haylett, 55, was arrested in January 2022 at Stansted Airport.

And when detectives searched his home they found a significant amount of memorabilia and artwork from the television programme The Simpsons – some of which were worth around £500. Designer trainers and clothing were also seized while sniffer dogs trained to smell cash uncovered more than £40,000 stashed under the floorboards.

Further incriminating evidence included a hidden document called ‘melting point of cocaine and common adulterants’.

L: knife seized at the property; Top R: document showing the melting point of cocaine and common adulterants and Bottom R: cash found under the floorboards. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police

HMRC enquiries showed him only earning a modest £23,000.

On Friday (January 12) Haylett was sentenced to seven years and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine. He had no prior drug related convictions.

Detective Superintendent Dani Bailey, who leads Operation Costello, said: “Operation Costello has had many successes in its impressive pursuit of serious and organised crime in Bedfordshire.

“The force is incredibly proud to have reached the 400-year milestone for sentences. The high-level drug dealers we have put behind bars must endure the same misery they enacted on our communities.

“Haylett was typical of so many drug dealers, leading a luxurious lifestyle paid for off the back off a criminal enterprise inextricably linked to violence and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“These people should be behind bars so if you have suspicions about someone and where they have got their money, please report them.”