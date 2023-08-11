The pair used the houses of their victims to store drugs and money

Two drug dealers who exploited children and a vulnerable adult in Biggleswade and Sandy have been jailed.

Tyrone Baker, 26, headed the drug supply line in the towns along with his right-hand man – 21-year-old Oliver Hamilton.

Text messages found by Bedfordshire Police detectives showed both Baker and Hamilton had groomed four children and cuckooed a vulnerable adult, using their homes to stash cash and bag drugs.

Left: Oliver Hamilton, and Tyrone Baker (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)

One text exchange included the men worrying about one of their young drug runners speaking to his mum and looking to leave the criminal lifestyle. Baker dismissed these concerns, writing: “Bruv I’ve been in his head. He ain’t locking off.”

A teenage girl who was exploited by the group was related to another of their victims, a vulnerable adult with addiction issues. She told officers that they started playing games with her, but then began bringing large quantities of cannabis into her home to be bagged up.

Baker and Hamilton also brought large knives to her home and would use the property to count up money.

She said: “They would constantly ask me to help bag up the cannabis. I didn’t want to but eventually gave in – they would buy me takeaways and give me money to get my nails done.”

Baker’s fingerprints were found on items within one of the cuckooed properties. Police estimate that he was making more than £70,000 a year from his drug dealing empire, which included selling cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Baker, of Carisbrooke Road, Rushden, was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and cannabis as well as being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, and cannabis.

Hamilton, of Russell Way, Higham Ferrers, was sentenced to six years and two months for conspiracy to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and heroin.

Declan Welch, of Coopers Close, Sandy, who was previously charged with Baker and Hamilton, was given a community order of 18 months for 150 hours.

Detective Sergeant Tim Plater from Bedfordshire Police, who led the investigation, was pleased with the judge’s ‘strong stance and sentences’. He said: “Violence, exploitation and organised crime are inextricably linked. These three preyed on the vulnerabilities of children and adults, enslaving them in a cycle of criminal exploitation.

“Drug dealing comes with very real dangers, both in terms of police taking action against you but also gang rivalry. These three passed these risks onto people far more vulnerable than them in order to protect themselves.”

DS Plater explained: “Buying gifts, promising cash, and feigning friendship are common and convincing tactics employed by exploiters like this. But the messages between these three reveal their true intent: those they exploited were just cogs in the system of their criminal enterprise, dispensable commodities that could be cast aside in their relentless pursuit of more and more drug money.

“Knives were a menacing threat at every stage to stop anyone escaping from their grasp, and I firmly believe this group would have continued this model and exploited more children if we had not stepped in.