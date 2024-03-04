Drugs and alcohol seized from children in Shefford - and off road bike taken off the streets

A bike was seized during the operation

Police patrols in Shefford have seized class A and B drugs and alcohol from under age children after stop searches in the town on March 1.

It followed action throughout the day by the Biggleswade Community Policing team with officers out on proactive patrols in Stotfold, Fairfield and Shefford.

On social media the team said: “Starting at 6pm by 7:15pm we had seized one off road bike that was being illegally ridden on the roads and public footpaths around the Fairfield estate. That's 2 seized in as many days in Fairfield and Stotfold, Completed 2 stop searches seizing a quantity of drugs and arrested a person for drug driving.

"Residents tell us they want to feel safe to live and work in Bedfordshire's town centres. That's why our community policing teams work tirelessly to understand what the major issues are in town centres and how to combat them.

“Reporting crimes to us or providing us with information could help us to build a bigger picture and eventually crack down on widespread or recurring issues in your town centre”.