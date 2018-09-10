Elderly man hurt fighting off Biggleswade bag snatcher

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man were injured as he tried to fight off a bag snatcher.

At around 9.20pm on Friday, the couple, in their eighties, were in Station Road, Biggleswade, walking to their car.

The attacker rode up to them on a bike and attempted to grab the lady’s handbag. She resisted, and her husband tried to fend off the man, sustaining cuts to his hands, and was later treated at hospital for his injuries

The suspect is described as white, in his late teens, wearing black jeans, and a black top with its hood up. He was riding a mountain bike, and rode off in the direction of Back Street.

Detective Constable Gareth Jones, investigating, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the couple and we are keen to trace this offender.

We are appealing to anyone who was in the area, and who may have seen anything, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone who saw the incident, or has any information should visit our online reporting centre or call police on 101, quoting reference 436 of 7 September. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.