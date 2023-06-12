News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Ex Bedfordshire Police officer altered his driving licence so he could moonlight as Uber driver

He would have been sacked, says the force
By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST

A former officer who changed his driving licence so he could moonlight as an Uber driver would have been dismissed for his actions, a hearing has ruled.

Former PC Naseeb Khan made changes to the document in September 2021 – he subsequently admitted it and received a community resolution.

Read More
Man driving electric motorcycle seriously injured following crash north of Bedfo...
Former PC Naseeb Khan made changes to his driving licence in September 2021Former PC Naseeb Khan made changes to his driving licence in September 2021
Former PC Naseeb Khan made changes to his driving licence in September 2021
Most Popular

Mr Khan, who resigned before the Accelerated Case Hearing chaired by Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst on Friday (June 9), was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct.

Mr Rodenhurst found the breaches amounted to gross misconduct, however a further breach of Orders and Instructions was not upheld.

Mr Khan would have faced instant dismissal and will be placed on the College of Policing barred list which bans him from returning to policing or other similar professions.

Mr Rodenhurst said: "The single most important value and standard I require my officers to maintain to ensure public confidence and trust in Bedfordshire Police is honesty and integrity. The actions of this officer involved research and were clearly dishonest and criminal in nature, as accepted by him.

"Whilst I have some sympathy for his personal circumstances this in no way mitigates his actions which fall far below the standard I expect."