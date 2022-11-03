The family of a man who died in a collision near Beeston have paid tribute to him.

Pedro Carlos Hunte, 26, from Northholt, died following a motorbike collision on the A1 northbound near Beeston at around 11.50am on Sunday, October 9.

Mr Hunte’s family said: “Pedro Carlos Hunte was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, partner and friend taken from us at the tender age of 26. No words can express the love that he gave to others as a successful businessman, a selfless friend, a devoted father, a genuine soul and our hero in times of need."

Pedro Hunte

A police investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

PC Ben Chance from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Hunte’s family at this difficult time, and we would ask people to respect their privacy. We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t come forward to get in touch.”