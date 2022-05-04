Family tribute to 'wonderful and much-loved' man who died in Tempsford collision

At approximately 9.40am on on Thursday (April 28) a white Ford Transit van was travelling northbound between Station Road and Tempsford Road when it was involved in a collision with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, 56-year-old Neil Aitken, from St Ives in Cambridgeshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute, his family said: “Neil was a wonderful son, fabulous brother, great brother-in-law, an amazing uncle, and a dear friend to many.

“He was always smiling and was a happy-go-lucky guy that was the life and soul of the party (and there were a few). His tragic death has totally rocked and devastated our family and, despite the distance with us living on the other side of the world, he was a frequent visitor, and a very much-loved family member, and was looking forward to coming over for Christmas.

“He was a very kind-hearted person that would have done anything for anyone always there when needed.

“He was our everything and has left a huge hole that will never be filled, taken from us far too soon, we will miss him dearly.

‘’Laters’, Neil, until we meet again. Love Joanne Xxx”