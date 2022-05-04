Family tribute to 'wonderful and much-loved' man who died in Tempsford collision

At approximately 9.40am on on Thursday (April 28) a white Ford Transit van was travelling northbound between Station Road and Tempsford Road when it was involved in a collision with a car travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the car, 56-year-old Neil Aitken, from St Ives in Cambridgeshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a tribute, his family said: “Neil was a wonderful son, fabulous brother, great brother-in-law, an amazing uncle, and a dear friend to many.
“He was always smiling and was a happy-go-lucky guy that was the life and soul of the party (and there were a few). His tragic death has totally rocked and devastated our family and, despite the distance with us living on the other side of the world, he was a frequent visitor, and a very much-loved family member, and was looking forward to coming over for Christmas.
“He was a very kind-hearted person that would have done anything for anyone always there when needed.
“He was our everything and has left a huge hole that will never be filled, taken from us far too soon, we will miss him dearly.
‘’Laters’, Neil, until we meet again. Love Joanne Xxx”
Officers continue to investigate the cause of the collision and anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police by calling 101 or reporting online quoting Operation Creed.