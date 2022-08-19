Fears electricity theft could rise during cost-of-living crisis in Bedfordshire

What is electricity theft, you might ask?

Well, it’s when a line is tampered with or a meter is bypassed

It has the potential to cause serious injury and is punishable by up to five years in prison.

And although cases have dropped in the county, the National Energy Action (NEA) campaign group said the cost-of-living crisis is forcing people into "increasingly desperate situations" such as avoiding energy use – including using candles instead of lights – or possibly even resorting to electricity theft

Home Office figures show Bedfordshire Police received six reports of the "dishonest use of electricity" in the year to March – down from 13 in 2020-21.

Across England and Wales, 3,600 such offences were recorded in 2021-22 – up 13% on the year before and the most since comparable records began in 2012-13.

Around 1,100 of these occurred between January and March – almost double the number recorded over the same period in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Stay Energy Safe, operated by Crimestoppers, says tampering with a meter can lead to wires overheating, the damage of property and potentially loss of life.

It also warns that the crime costs energy companies a minimum of £440 million each year – with these costs then passed on to customers.

An Ofgem spokesperson added that “under no circumstances should consumers attempt to connect electricity meters themselves”.

Peter Smith, NEA director of policy and advocacy, said: "This is not only illegal but dangerous too, and it’s horrifying if the crisis is forcing households to try this to keep the lights on.

"And this is happening now, before winter and the cold weather hits."

Across all police forces, 57% of dishonest use of electricity cases were closed last year with no suspect identified.

In Bedfordshire, seven investigations were concluded in 2021-22, with five resulting in no suspect being identified, and one abandoned due to evidential difficulties.

The Government said it is providing £37 billion to help households with the cost of living.