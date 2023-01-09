Posting on social media, Shefford Community Fire Station said: "Remember – The maximum penalty for anyone found guilty of arson is imprisonment for life. This is because of the exceptional danger involved!"

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called on January 6 at around 8.50pm to reports of a small fire in the open at Clifton Cricket Ground. The fire was involving some cricket equipment in a shed following a break-in. One fire engine from Shefford attended the incident and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames. Bedfordshire Police were contacted by the site owner."