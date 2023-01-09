Firefighters called to 'suspected arson' and break-in at Clifton Cricket Ground
Cricket equipment had been set on fire
Firefighters were called to a suspected arson after a break-in at Clifton Cricket Ground.
A crew from Shefford found cricket equipment on fire when they arrived at the scene.
Posting on social media, Shefford Community Fire Station said: "Remember – The maximum penalty for anyone found guilty of arson is imprisonment for life. This is because of the exceptional danger involved!"
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called on January 6 at around 8.50pm to reports of a small fire in the open at Clifton Cricket Ground. The fire was involving some cricket equipment in a shed following a break-in. One fire engine from Shefford attended the incident and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames. Bedfordshire Police were contacted by the site owner."
The Biggleswade Chronicle has contacted Bedfordshire Police for a comment.