Four people injured following collision involving a horsebox on Sandy to Potton road​​​​​​​

Four people were taken to hospital following a collision involving a car and van pulling a horsebox between Sandy and Potton yesterday morning. (9/7)

Police were called to the scene following the incident just after 8am on the B1042 Potton Road. The vehicles involved were a blue Volkswagen Golf and a Renault Panel Van with a horsebox.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver and passenger of the Golf remain in a serious condition.The driver of the Renault also suffered serious injuries, with the passenger receiving minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Sergeant Rebecca Cornell, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the Potton Road around the time of the incident and those who may have witnessed the incident or have any dashcam footage, to come forward and help us establish the circumstances around the collision.”