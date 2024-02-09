Have you seen wanted man with links to Shefford?
Herts Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding him
Eamon Platter, 22, of no fixed abode is wanted for multiple offences including threats to cause criminal damage and ABH.
Herts Police are searching for him and say he is thought to have links to Shefford in Bedfordshire.
If you see him, call 999 immediately.