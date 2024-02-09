Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Have you seen a wanted man with links to Shefford?

Eamon Platter, 22, of no fixed abode is wanted for multiple offences including threats to cause criminal damage and ABH.

Herts Police are searching for him and say he is thought to have links to Shefford in Bedfordshire.